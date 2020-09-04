Man arrested in Hong Kong a resident, not a Japanese national: Japanese FM said

A radical protester in Hong Kong Photo: AFP

The man arrested in Hong Kong on August 31 for allegedly possessing a counterfeit gun was a Hong Kong resident, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday.The announcement was made after Hong Kong police said that they arrested a 36-year-old Japanese man, and seized a suspected air gun from him. The Japanese consulate in Hong Kong also said a Japanese man was previously arrested.The man, Fukuda Nozomi, is a security staff, local media on.cc reported. Sources said that he was born in Hong Kong and moved to Japan when he was four. He returned to Hong Kong at 25, and has been living there since 2016.The man is said to be a "freelance journalist," and had been covering the anti-extradition bill protest since 2019, local media reported. He was arrested in a law enforcement operation against an illegal assembly at the Prince Edward station and Mong Kok on August 31, in which 15 people aged 16 to 60 were arrested.