China stabilizes with CPC’s consolidated role: Global Times editorial

A crowded street corner on Wednesday night in Wuhan, capital of Central China’s Hubei Province. As the city has lifted the lockdown for nearly two months, life has slowly returned to normal. Photo: IC

Chinese society is at its most stable period in recent years. The prestige of the Communist Party of China (CPC) as its long-term ruling party has been consolidated. The outside world, especially Washington, should not misjudge China's political situation, for the following reasons:First, China has put the coronavirus epidemic under tight control. When most countries such as the US and India fall prey to the global pandemic, Chinese society is returning to normal with full momentum. This great achievement has brought change to people's fundamental understanding of China's system. This understanding has melted people's queries into the "flawed" Chinese system at the early stage of coronavirus in Wuhan. People now believe that their country's system is able to cope with all kinds of extreme challenges. Those seemingly impossible missions could be achieved under the leadership of the CPC.China is surrounded by the pandemic across the world, but it can prevent the epidemic from erupting again. China can bring the number of newly confirmed cases to zero, and can find and effectively control imported cases. China has done so well that it has formed a whole set of experience in coping with the epidemic.Second, the image of the US is falling apart in the eyes of the Chinese people. In the past, the Chinese people looked up to the US where they viewed as a paradise, and where they went either for immigration or study or to make a fortune. Even Hong Kong and Taiwan were lands of prosperity for mainland people.Nonetheless, as Chinese cities develop fast, the improvement in living standards is reshaping people's minds. The US-led trade war against China has made the Chinese people better understand the US. The Chinese people find that the US political elite are unreasonable, narrow-minded, and simply lying. Since the eruption of the pandemic, it is even more shocking to many Chinese that the US pays no heed to science. We just find the true face of the US which we admired so much.Third, the Chinese government serves the people, unlike the US government that serves capital. China still faces many problems, and the epidemic has affected the economy. But the Chinese people have realized that at key moments, people can count on the CPC to reverse the tide. The epidemic in Wuhan proved this, and the loss of control in many parts of the world, including the US, serves as a foil to it.In the face of tough times, the lives and health of the people, rather than capital and interests, are prioritized. When people's sufferings are exposed on the internet, the government will swiftly respond. While in the US, as many people died from the epidemic, the president and his team just show indifference. Despite the highly developed media, the misery of the Americans hardly catches any attention, or triggers sympathy from the upper class. More than 180,000 people have died, and over 6 million are infected, while support for the US government remains unaffected. How twisted is the US value system?China has its own problems, such as bureaucracy and formalism. The people are aware of these, and quite vocal about them. Wiping out these chronic problems is a long-term challenge for China.Compared to other countries, China is more politically united. China will march forward and solve its problems. Those who try to drive a wedge between the CPC and the Chinese people are just dreaming to move the Himalayas from Asia to America.