Fig growing helps bread earning, boost economy in Afghanistan's Kandahar province

Photo taken on Sept. 3, 2020 shows freshly harvested figs at a garden in Arghandab district of Kandahar province, Afghanistan.Photo:Xinhua

An Afghan farmer harvests figs at a garden in Arghandab district of Kandahar province, Afghanistan, Sept. 3, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

