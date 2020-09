67th Pula Film Festival held in Pula, Croatia

People watch the screen in the ancient amphitheatre during the 67th Pula Film Festival in Pula, Croatia, Sept. 1, 2020. Pula Film Festival was established in 1954. This year's festival is held from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4 with epidemiological measures against COVID-19.Photo:Xinhua

The ancient amphitheatre is lit in colors during the 67th Pula Film Festival in Pula, Croatia, Sept. 1, 2020. Photo:Xinhua