China to implement countervailing measures against US originated n-propanol

China has decided to implement temporary countervailing measures against the imports of n-propanol originated in the United States, the country's commerce ministry (link in Chinese) announced on Friday.According to the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM)'s preliminary ruling, subsidies for imported U.S. originated n-propanol has damaged the domestic n-propanol industry. Starting from September 9, 2020, when importing those n-propanol, import operators shall apply to China's Customs in accordance with the ad valorem subsidy rate (34.2-37.7 percent) of each company determined in the ruling, and provide the temporary countervailing duty deposit.Countervailing measures are those imposed on imported goods to offset subsidies made to producers in the exporting country.