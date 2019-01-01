Chinese, overseas scholars discuss telling better stories on Tibet to world

Experts on Tibetan issues, anthropology and communication from China and other countries on Friday held an online forum to exchange observations and studies on international communication of Tibet issues to develop creative methods.The International Online Forum on Telling Stories of Tibet, hosted by the Communication University of China in Beijing, was attended by experts from China, Nepal, Japan, the UK and Germany.Amid the current international situation and major changes in information technology, they discussed how to spread a traditional and modern Tibet in global society, spread Tibetan culture, present the development of Tibet, show the true image of Tibet, and promote integration and understanding.In the East and West, there are two views on China's Tibet region. The Western world imagines Tibet as a holy land, but ignores the harsh conditions there and China's work in developing Tibet, Wang Yanzhong, dean of the Institute for Ethnology and Anthropology at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said during the forum on Friday. "The biased view on Tibet that exists in the West is inconsistent with history, facts and logic."Yogeshwar Romkhami, former Senior Superintendent of the Nepal police and chief leader of the People's Party of Nepal, stressed the achievements of Tibet on gender equality, legislation and education, saying that the central government and regional government have been supporting and promoting the tradition and culture in Tibet.The forum provided academic and practical support to better present the stories of Tibet, and allow international audiences to understand a modern and developing Tibet in the 21st century, a Communication University of China statement said.