In pics: COVID-19 testing center at gymnasium in Hong Kong

Photo taken on Sept. 4, 2020 shows a COVID-19 testing center at a gymnasium in Hong Kong, south China. Hong Kong launched its massive screening program on Tuesday to help curb the spread of COVID-19 and restore the normal lives of residents. A total of 141 community testing centers have been put into operation across Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

Residents enter a gymnasium for COVID-19 testing in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 4, 2020. Hong Kong launched its massive screening program on Tuesday to help curb the spread of COVID-19 and restore the normal lives of residents. A total of 141 community testing centers have been put into operation across Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

