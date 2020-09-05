Beirut marks one month since deadly port blasts

People participate in a prayer gathering to mark one month after huge explosions in Beirut, Lebanon, on Sept. 4, 2020. A number of Muslim and Christian clerics and a big crowd of citizens held a prayer gathering near the destroyed wheat squashes at the port of Beirut for those who died in the explosions that rocked the area on Aug. 4, al-Jadeed local TV channel reported on Friday. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)
People participate in a prayer gathering to mark one month after huge explosions in Beirut, Lebanon, on Sept. 4, 2020. A number of Muslim and Christian clerics and a big crowd of citizens held a prayer gathering near the destroyed wheat squashes at the port of Beirut for those who died in the explosions that rocked the area on Aug. 4, al-Jadeed local TV channel reported on Friday. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)
People participate in a prayer gathering to mark one month after huge explosions in Beirut, Lebanon, on Sept. 4, 2020. A number of Muslim and Christian clerics and a big crowd of citizens held a prayer gathering near the destroyed wheat squashes at the port of Beirut for those who died in the explosions that rocked the area on Aug. 4, al-Jadeed local TV channel reported on Friday. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)
A woman sticks a photos of a victim near the Beirut port in Beirut, Lebanon, on Sept. 4, 2020. A number of Muslim and Christian clerics and a big crowd of citizens held a prayer gathering near the destroyed wheat squashes at the port of Beirut for those who died in the explosions that rocked the area on Aug. 4, al-Jadeed local TV channel reported on Friday. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)