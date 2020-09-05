Beirut marks one month since deadly port blasts

People participate in a prayer gathering to mark one month after huge explosions in Beirut, Lebanon, on Sept. 4, 2020. A number of Muslim and Christian clerics and a big crowd of citizens held a prayer gathering near the destroyed wheat squashes at the port of Beirut for those who died in the explosions that rocked the area on Aug. 4, al-Jadeed local TV channel reported on Friday. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

The gathering was held to mark one month after the disaster that killed around 190 people and wounded at least 6,500 others.At 6:08 p.m., Beirut observed a minute of silence marking one month since the devastating event.People expressed their solidarity with the wounded and the afflicted who lost their homes while placing white flowers in the area, waving with Lebanese flags and holding pictures of a number of victims. Cars also stopped on the streets in honor of the victims.

Two huge explosions rocked Beirut's port on Aug. 4, destroying a big part of the city and causing damage with a cost estimated at over 15 billion U.S. dollars.

People who were in the area of the explosions but managed to survive the disaster recalled the sad memory of the event at a time when teams of rescuers from Chili and France are still working in Mar Mikhael in search for a possible survivor after the Chilean rescue team said they had detected signs of life under the rubble a day earlier.