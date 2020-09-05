Heavy rain hits Lahore, Pakistan

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/9/5 10:29:11

Laborers carry sacks of onions as they wade through floodwater at a vegetable market after heavy rain in Lahore, the provincial capital of Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, on Sept. 4, 2020. (Photo by Sajjad/Xinhua)


 

People with donkey carts wade through floodwater at a vegetable market after heavy rain in Lahore, the provincial capital of Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, on Sept. 4, 2020. (Photo by Sajjad/Xinhua)


 

Vehicles move through floodwater after heavy rain in Lahore, the provincial capital of Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, on Sept. 4, 2020. (Photo by Sajjad/Xinhua)


 

