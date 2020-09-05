Canada records over 130,000 COVID-19 cases

A man wearing a face mask waits to have his COVID-19 test outside a COVID-19 assessment center in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on Sept. 4, 2020. There have been 130,493 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, including 9,141 deaths. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

There have been 130,493 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, including 9,141 deaths, the Public Health Agency of Canada said Friday.Over the past week, close to 46,000 people were tested daily, with 0.9 percent of people testing positive. An average of 525 new cases have been reported daily during the most recent seven days.The populous provinces of Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia have all seen steady increases in the number of active COVID-19 cases recently, some recording numbers that haven't been seen since the height of the outbreak.

On Thursday, British Columbia announced 89 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 1,175 active cases, the highest ever recorded, while Quebec reported 187 new cases of COVID-19, its biggest spike since the end of July. Ontario recorded its eighth straight day with more than 100 new cases.

Although the numbers are a far cry from those reported at the height of the outbreak in March and April, the concerning trend has been very persistently increasing for the last several weeks, experts said.

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said earlier, "Remember that whenever we are in public spaces, we should always interact with one another in ways that are consistent with public health guidance. To keep COVID-19 down, we must keep up our public health practices."