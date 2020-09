Children look outside from a house during a curfew in Amman, Jordan, Sept. 4, 2020. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

A medical worker collects a swab sample from a woman for a COVID-19 test during a curfew in Amman, Jordan, Sept. 4, 2020. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

A medical worker collects a swab sample from a man for a COVID-19 test during a curfew in Amman, Jordan, Sept. 4, 2020. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)