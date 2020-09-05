Highlights of Diamond League Memorial Van Damme athletics event

Belgium's Peter Genyn reacts after winning 100m Wheelchair Men at the Diamond League Memorial Van Damme athletics event at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Belgium's Peter Genyn (L) hits the finish line during the 100m Wheelchair Men at the Diamond League Memorial Van Damme athletics event at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Belgium's Anne Zagre competes during the 100m Hurdles Women at the Diamond League Memorial Van Damme athletics event at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen competes during the 1500m Men at the Diamond League Memorial Van Damme athletics event at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)