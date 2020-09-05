View of Caka Salt Lake in Qinghai, NW China

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/9/5 21:52:34

Photo taken on Sept. 4, 2020 shows a sightseeing vehicle running by the Caka Salt Lake in Wulan County, northwest China's Qinghai Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

Tourists visit the Caka Salt Lake in Wulan County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 4, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

Tourists visit the Caka Salt Lake in Wulan County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 4, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 4, 2020 shows a sightseeing vehicle running by the Caka Salt Lake in Wulan County, northwest China's Qinghai Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 4, 2020 shows a sightseeing vehicle running by the Caka Salt Lake in Wulan County, northwest China's Qinghai Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

A tourist is seen at the Caka Salt Lake in Wulan County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 4, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

