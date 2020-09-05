Wulong in Chongqing carries out ecological-tourism according to its mountainous environment

Photo taken on Sept. 3, 2020 shows a view at Furongdong scenic area in Wulong District, southwest China's Chongqing. Wulong carries out ecological-tourism according to its mountainous environment in recent years. By improving the accommodation level and capacity of the villages, rural tourism has been developed, which helps people here get rid of poverty without working far away from home.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Sept. 4, 2020 shows a lotus pond at a scenic area in Canggou Township in Wulong District, southwest China's Chongqing. Photo:Xinhua

A tourist visits Baimashan scenic area in Wulong District, southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 3, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 4, 2020 shows the scenery of a village in Houping Township in Wulong District, southwest China's Chongqing. Photo:Xinhua

Tourists take cable cars to visit Furongdong scenic area in Wulong District, southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 3, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 4, 2020 shows the scenery of a village in Houping Township in Wulong District, southwest China's Chongqing. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 4, 2020 shows the scenery of a village in Houping Township in Wulong District, southwest China's Chongqing. Photo:Xinhua

A staff member rows a boat at a scenic area in Canggou Township in Wulong District, southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 4, 2020. Photo:Xinhua