Aerial photo taken on Sept. 4, 2020 shows people standing on salt formations in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokek, Israel.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 4, 2020 shows people standing on salt formations in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokek, Israel.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 4, 2020 shows people standing on salt formations in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokek, Israel.Photo:Xinhua