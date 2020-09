Conservation Day event held at Schonbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria

Children watch an elephant at the Schonbrunn Zoo during its Conservation Day event in Vienna, Austria, on Sept. 4, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Visitors watch elephants at the Schonbrunn Zoo during its Conservation Day event in Vienna, Austria, on Sept. 4, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Visitors watch a hippo at the Schonbrunn Zoo during its Conservation Day event in Vienna, Austria, on Sept. 4, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Visitors watch white-handed gibbons at the Schonbrunn Zoo during its Conservation Day event in Vienna, Austria, on Sept. 4, 2020.Photo:Xinhua