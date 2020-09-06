Celebrations for 873rd anniversary of Moscow downsized to prevent spread of COVID-19

A staff member wearing a face mask and traditional costumes entertains young visitors with a fishing rod during a Moscow City Day cultural event at Kolomenskoye park in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 5, 2020. Celebrations for the 873rd anniversary of Moscow were downsized to a number of cultural events held at different venues around the city to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

People visit a Moscow City Day cultural event at Kolomenskoye park in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 5, 2020. Celebrations for the 873rd anniversary of Moscow were downsized to a number of cultural events held at different venues around the city to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A staff member wearing a face mask and traditional costumes makes pottery with a young visitor during a Moscow City Day cultural event at Kolomenskoye park in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 5, 2020. Celebrations for the 873rd anniversary of Moscow were downsized to a number of cultural events held at different venues around the city to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A young visitor plays with a gun model during a Moscow City Day cultural event at Kolomenskoye park in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 5, 2020. Celebrations for the 873rd anniversary of Moscow were downsized to a number of cultural events held at different venues around the city to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Staff members wearing face masks and traditional costumes play board games with young visitors during a Moscow City Day cultural event at Kolomenskoye park in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 5, 2020. Celebrations for the 873rd anniversary of Moscow were downsized to a number of cultural events held at different venues around the city to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Staff members wearing face masks and traditional costumes perform during a Moscow City Day cultural event at Kolomenskoye park in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 5, 2020. Celebrations for the 873rd anniversary of Moscow were downsized to a number of cultural events held at different venues around the city to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Staff members wearing face masks and traditional costumes entertain young visitors with fishing rods during a Moscow City Day cultural event at Kolomenskoye park in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 5, 2020. Celebrations for the 873rd anniversary of Moscow were downsized to a number of cultural events held at different venues around the city to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

