Anti-face mask protest in Rome

About 1,000 people demonstrated Saturday in the heart of Rome against the mandatory use of face masks for schoolchildren and compulsory vaccination for them.More than 35,500 people have died in Italy - one of the first countries in Europe to be hit. The country, where almost 276,000 cases have been reported, emerged in May from a strict two-month lockdown.The crowd was composed of anti-vaccine activists and conspiracy theorists."No masks, no social distancing," a banner read. Others read "Personal freedom is inviolable" and "Long live liberty."AFP