Vessels sink at pro-Trump boat parade

A Texas boat parade in support of US President Donald Trump's reelection campaign ran into trouble on Saturday, as multiple vessels took on water or sank, authorities said.The Travis County Sheriff's Office "responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the Trump parade on Lake Travis," it said on Twitter. "Several boats did sink."There was no evidence of foul play, sheriff's office spokeswoman Kristen Dark said. No injuries or medical emergencies were reported at the parade on Lake Travis, located northwest of Austin.More than 2,500 people marked themselves on Facebook as having attended the Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade.AFP