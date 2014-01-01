Berlusconi ‘stable’ after being treated

Italy's flamboyant former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi was "stable" Saturday, two days after being hospitalized with coronavirus, his doctor said.The 83-year-old media tycoon is being treated for a lung infection at San Raffaele hospital in Milan where he was admitted on Thursday."The clinical condition of Silvio Berlusconi remain stable," his doctor Alberto Zangrillo said, adding that his patient's condition was "evolving regularly and expectedly, generating cautious but reasonable hope."AFP