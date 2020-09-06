Chinese brands make up bigger presence in global wearables market

An exhibitor tests a wearable bionic hand during a press preview for the 2019 World 5G Convention in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 20, 2019. The 2019 World 5G Convention will open here on Nov. 21. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

The global wearables market saw Chinese brands increase their presence in the second quarter (Q2) of the year as shipments of Chinese-made wearable devices posted rapid growth, an industrial report showed.US tech firm Apple, Chinese tech firm Huawei and Xiaomi led the global wearable devices market in Q2, according to a report from the global market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC).Wearables shipments of Huawei logged the highest year-on-year growth among other brands, surging 58 percent to 10.9 million, while that of Xiaomi expanded 13.5 percent to 10.1 million.Wearable products mainly include earwear, wristbands and smartwatches. Earwear accounted for 60 percent of the total wearables market.The IDC, founded in 1964, is a global provider of market intelligence, advisory services and events in information technology, telecommunications and consumer technology markets.