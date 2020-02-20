Britain not to be EU’s ‘client state’: UK’s Brexit envoy

Supporters of a pro-Brexit group celebrate at Parliament Square in London, Britain, on Jan. 31, 2020. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

Britain will not become "a client state" under the terms of any post-Brexit trade deal struck with the European Union (EU), the UK's chief negotiator David Frost insisted late on Saturday.Ahead of an eighth and final round of scheduled talks with the EU, Frost said Britain was "not going to compromise on the fundamentals of having control over our own laws.""We are not going to be a client state," he told the Mail on Sunday in a rare newspaper interview, as the stalled negotiations with the bloc near their conclusion."We are not going to accept provisions that give them control over our money or the way we can organize things here in the UK and that should not be controversial," Frost added.Britain formally left the EU in January, nearly four years after a landmark referendum to end almost 50 years of European integration. But it remains bound by EU rules until the end of 2020 as both sides try to thrash out the terms of their future relationship.The talks have become gridlocked over several issues, including so-called level playing field provisions and state aid as well as fisheries.Time is running out for both sides to reach agreement, given the need for the deal and legal texts to be scrutinized by member states and ratified by the European parliament.The deadlock has heightened fears of a no-deal Brexit after December 31, when much of the trade between Britain and the bloc could revert to WTO rules and tariffs.However, Frost insisted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not "scared" of such a scenario.AFP