Your stress levels have been on the rise as an impending deadline grows nearer. You will only be wasting your energy by worrying. So long as you stay focused, you are sure to finish everything in time. Your lucky numbers: 2, 3, 8, 11, 19.Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)A careless mistake may lead to huge trouble down the line. Make sure you go over everything with a fine-tooth comb today. This is not a good time to delegate important tasks to others. ✭✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Finding a solution to a problem you encounter today will require a little out-of-the-box thinking. Feel free to bring in someone if you need an outside perspective. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)There is nothing wrong with not being satisfied with your place in the world. If you feel you are meant for greater things, then do everything you can to realize your ambitions. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Do not trust anyone who is trying to rush you into making a decision. When something sounds too good to be true, chances are that it is. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)There is no need to be so hard on yourself. Sure you have made mistakes, but that is just a natural part of growing as a person. The key is learning from those mistakes so you can improve. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Take care when discussing your plans for the future with others. A single slip of the tongue may throw a disastrous monkey wrench in your plans. Romance is on the rise, so keep an eye out for someone who makes your heart skip a beat. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)By stepping up and taking charge, you and your team will be able to accomplish much more than you ever imagined. Your decisiveness and ability to assign tasks to the right person will prove invaluable. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Miscommunication will lead to major trouble. Setting clear deadlines will help avoid misunderstandings and allow others to plan accordingly. Good fortune is coming over the horizon when it comes to money. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)A missed opportunity may sting, but do not lead you to lose sight of the other chances for success that are waiting for you. Remember the saying: "When one door closes, another opens." ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)You will have a number of options to choose from today. Things may seem overwhelming at first, but if you take your time, you will be able to find the right path. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Professional demands have been building up lately. Make sure you take some time out today to recharge your batteries. If you don't, you may find that you lack the motivation and energy you need to see the day through. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Some good news will be worth celebrating. Get your friends or family together for a little bit of fun and excitement. ✭✭✭✭