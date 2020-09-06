Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Chatterbox's "gift"
4 Sub, chips and a drink, e.g.
9 They're often taken after all-nighters
13 Lodes' contents
15 Oteri who portrayed Judge Judy
16 Somber news bio
17 "Your approach to this math problem will never work!"
19 Major streaming service
20 101 course
21 Full of typos, say
23 Feeling on a hot day
26 "Confound it!"
27 "Don't let that hard math concept get you down!"
32 Hour when daylight saving time starts
35 Apple assistant
36 Tone of an old photo
37 Instrument in Guinness's logo
39 Salsa or samba
42 Diana of The Supremes
43 Musical copyright org.
45 Skin care brand
47 Up time?
48 "You're so talented in math!"
52 Not yet eliminated
53 Break free
56 Like bungee cords
60 Flings
62 Office underling
63 "I'll leave you to finish your math homework!"
66 Band that aptly uses amps?
67 Cross the threshold
68 ___ Spumante
69 The old you?
70 Hideaways
71 Dry, as cementDOWN
1 Asia's second-largest desert
2 "___ you clever!"
3 Marina offering
4 Early third-century year
5 "What have we here?!"
6 Bookmarks or History, in a browser
7 Marlon who refused an Oscar
8 NHL team whose logo features a droplet
9 Beautifully pitched game
10 Adjoin
11 Heap
12 Good-looking dude
14 Kolkata garments
18 Legal wrongs
22 Raised platform
24 "___ no one ever"
25 Banks with millions of dollars?
28 Lead-in to "noir" or "gris"
29 Walkman descendant
30 Passport endorsement
31 Hardly hard
32 Defrost
33 Laundry
34 The whale in "Free Willy," for one
38 Saintly virtue
40 This one is self-referential
41 Floppy parts of a bloodhound
44 Breathe after a run
46 Pleasure craft
49 Coin that's actually 75% copper
50 Goddess of wisdom
51 First lady prior to Michelle
54 Aggressive defense in basketball
55 Send over the moon
56 Tiff
57 The "T" of MIT, informally
58 Took, as a train
59 Legendary Himalayan
61 Narrow cut
64 For each
65 Form 1040 org.
Solution