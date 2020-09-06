Puzzle

1 Chatterbox's "gift"4 Sub, chips and a drink, e.g.9 They're often taken after all-nighters13 Lodes' contents15 Oteri who portrayed Judge Judy16 Somber news bio17 "Your approach to this math problem will never work!"19 Major streaming service20 101 course21 Full of typos, say23 Feeling on a hot day26 "Confound it!"27 "Don't let that hard math concept get you down!"32 Hour when daylight saving time starts35 Apple assistant36 Tone of an old photo37 Instrument in Guinness's logo39 Salsa or samba42 Diana of The Supremes43 Musical copyright org.45 Skin care brand47 Up time?48 "You're so talented in math!"52 Not yet eliminated53 Break free56 Like bungee cords60 Flings62 Office underling63 "I'll leave you to finish your math homework!"66 Band that aptly uses amps?67 Cross the threshold68 ___ Spumante69 The old you?70 Hideaways71 Dry, as cement1 Asia's second-largest desert2 "___ you clever!"3 Marina offering4 Early third-century year5 "What have we here?!"6 Bookmarks or History, in a browser7 Marlon who refused an Oscar8 NHL team whose logo features a droplet9 Beautifully pitched game10 Adjoin11 Heap12 Good-looking dude14 Kolkata garments18 Legal wrongs22 Raised platform24 "___ no one ever"25 Banks with millions of dollars?28 Lead-in to "noir" or "gris"29 Walkman descendant30 Passport endorsement31 Hardly hard32 Defrost33 Laundry34 The whale in "Free Willy," for one38 Saintly virtue40 This one is self-referential41 Floppy parts of a bloodhound44 Breathe after a run46 Pleasure craft49 Coin that's actually 75% copper50 Goddess of wisdom51 First lady prior to Michelle54 Aggressive defense in basketball55 Send over the moon56 Tiff57 The "T" of MIT, informally58 Took, as a train59 Legendary Himalayan61 Narrow cut64 For each65 Form 1040 org.

Solution