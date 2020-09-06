Learning Chinese

Forbidden City/ 紫禁城/(zǐjìnchénɡ)A: Have you been to the Forbidden City, one of the landmarks in Beijing possessing the most historic and cultural atmospheres?你去过北京最具有历史人文气息的地标建筑物之一紫禁城吗？(nǐ qùɡuò běijīnɡ zuì jùyǒu lìshǐ rénwénqìxīde dìbiāo jiànzhùwù zhīyī zǐjìnchénɡ ma?)B: I've been there. I heard that this year the Palace Museum is celebrating the 600th anniversary of the construction of the Forbidden City.去过啊,听说故宫博物院今年会举办紫禁城建成600年的展览呢。(qùɡuòa, tīnɡshuō ɡùɡōnɡbówùyuàn jīnnián huì jǔbàn zǐjìnchénɡ jiànchénɡ liùbǎiniánde zhǎnlǎnne.)A: Really? What's it called?是吗,叫什么名字呢？(shìma, jiào shíme mínɡzìne?)B: The exhibition is called the 600th Anniversary of the Construction of the Forbidden City. It is at the Wumen Gate exhibition hall in the Palace Museum.展览叫《紫禁城建成六百年》。地点在故宫博物院午门展厅。(zhǎnlǎn jiào zǐjìnchénɡ jiànchénɡ liùbǎinián. dìdiǎn zài ɡùɡōnɡ bówùyuàn wǔmén zhǎntīnɡ)A: I want to see it. Twenty-four emperors lived in the Forbidden City, so it carries the deep history of the Chinese people.真想去看看,紫禁城有24位皇帝住过,承载着中华民族深刻的历史。(zhēnxiǎnɡ qùkànkàn, zǐjìnchénɡ yǒuèrshísì wèi huánɡdì zhùɡuò, chénɡzǎizhe zhōnɡhuá mínzú shēnkède lìshǐ.)B: We can go together. The exhibition runs from September 10 to November 15. I am really looking forward to the exhibition.我们可以一起去啊,展览从9月10号持续到11月15日。真的很期待这次的展览。(wǒmén kěyǐ yīqǐqùā, zhǎnlǎn cónɡ jiǔyuè shíhào chíxùdào shíyīyuèshíwǔrì. zhēnde hěnqīdài zhècìde zhǎnlǎn.)

Illustrations: Liu Xidan/GT