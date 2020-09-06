Qinhuangdao kicks off sailing season

Photo: Courtesy of the Chinese Yachting Association

Qinhuangdao in North China's Hebei Province kicked off its annual sailing season on Saturday, with the national Windsurf Grand Prix (WGP) spearheading the season's packed schedule.Sun Guosheng, vice mayor of Qinhuangdao, said hosting the event will promote the popularity of water sports in the coastal city - a popular summer resort.Races in Qinhuangdao often attract windsurfing enthusiasts throughout north China, including those from neighboring Beijing and Liaoning Province.The WGP events, in its seventh season, will tour to Dongfang and Haikou in South China's Hainan Province in November.