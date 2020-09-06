China International Fair for Trade in Services illuminates possibilities, engages visitors with latest innovations

An outside view of the exhibition center of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services Photo: Li Hao/GT

Government leaders worldwide and officials in international organizations have applauded the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) unveiled on Friday in Beijing, stressing the importance of services trade and cooperation with China in promoting global economic recovery.On Sunday, the second day of the exhibition, more new technologies and innovations were presented, including domestically made inactivated vaccines, the digital rehabilitation of the Old Summer Palace, anti-epidemic technologies such as automatic disinfection robots, and 5G reading.Garbage sorting robots and pharyngeal swab collecting robots were among the most attention-grabbing products, showing visitors the practical application of robots in medical treatment, rehabilitation, nursing care and other fields.Top-notch robot enterprise brings the most advanced robot exhibits in the industry to appear on stage. The eye surgery robot demonstrated how to performed eye surgery in seconds.World services trade is set to boom with digitization and e-commerce, and China's flagship fair will provide a platform for more international cooperation in this field, a World Trade Organization (WTO) official said.Chai Xiaolin, director of the WTO's Trade in Services and Investment Division, said the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing from September 4 to September 9 is set to further bolster the role of the global services trade.Trade in services must underpin most national and regional development strategies, said Mukhisa Kituyi, secretary-general of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), in his online speech at the opening of the fair on Friday."A services-led structural transformation is today a viable development strategy for many developing countries, and efforts at addressing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic can be a catalyst at setting this transformation in motion," he said, according to the Xinhua News Agency.Kityui cited developments in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) to mention services-backed digitization can improve supply and export capacity, and therefore enhance economic resilience and promote a post-pandemic recovery.Global Times - Xinhua

A domestically produced inactivated COVID-19 vaccine displayed at the fair Photo: Li Hao/GT

Iranian merchants market their saffron to visitors at the fair. Photo: Li Hao/GT

Two boys play in a simulated bobsleigh. The sport is featured in the Winter Olympic Games. Photo: Li Hao/GT

A rehabilitation training robot for lower limbs displayed at the fair Photo: Li Hao/GT