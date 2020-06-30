Possible SMIC ban another US war against China’s tech rise

The Kunpeng 920 chip, among other server chips, showcased at Huawei Beijing research center.Photo:CGTN

Escalating war

The US government is apparently seeking to further escalate its tech war against China by reportedly considering adding China's leading chipmaker to a trade blacklist, threatening to further disrupt a massive $300 billion-worth annual chip trade between China and other countries, including the US, whose companies sold about $70 billion worth of chips to China in 2019 alone.Building on a series of restrictions on chip supplies to Chinese telecom giant Huawei that already has the global semiconductor industry on edge over potential profound ramifications, reports of the US considering to add China's SMIC on its Entity List also sent chilling waves across the industry over the weekend, as many players from the US, Europe and elsewhere are likely to be impacted, industry experts said on Sunday.The reported move, which is likely aimed at putting a stranglehold on China's semiconductor industry - a crucial sector for the development of almost all advanced technologies such as 5G, could bring serious challenges to Chinese companies and push China to accelerate investment and development in its domestic industry, which lags behind in many areas but is also on a rapid rise, analysts noted.Citing an official from the US Department of Defense, several media outlets reported on Saturday that the US government was considering adding SMIC to its entity list, which would require US suppliers to obtain licenses before selling products to the Chinese firm.The US official did not provide any reason behind the move, but some officials have indicated that the company's ties with the Chinese military were under scrutiny, according to Reuters.In a statement on Saturday night, SMIC said it was "in complete shock" over the media reports and pushed back against accusations of ties with the Chinese military. "The Company manufactures semiconductors and provides services solely for civilian and commercial end-users and end-uses. We have no relationship with the Chinese military," the statement said.Chinese experts criticized that the US does not have or needs any concrete ground to target SMIC and it was just the latest escalation in the US' ill-intentioned tech war to contain China's rapid rise in the realm of technology. Using the tech war, the US has already sanctioned about 300 Chinese companies on various vague and elusive reasons regarding national security and human rights, among others."The semiconductor sector is currently the biggest focus of the US tech war on China, because there are no other areas where the US can put a stranglehold on China as in chips," Fang Xingdong, founder of Beijing-based technology think tank ChinaLabs, told the Global Times on Sunday.Before the reported move on SMIC, the US government had already moved to essentially cut off foreign chip supplies to Huawei, with the latest expanded ban expected to go into effect on September 15.SMIC, which is also a supplier to Huawei, had reportedly indicated that it would observe the US ban and stop chip supplies to Huawei, drawing backlash from some among the Chinese public who criticized the firm for abiding by "unreasonable US rules." It was unclear how and if the US move will change SMIC's stance. SMIC is also being criticized by some on Chinese social media for not standing up to the US crackdown more fiercely, after its statement on Saturday noted that it was open to communicate with the US government to address "misunderstandings."Xiang Ligang, a Beijing-based independent telecom analyst, said that a potential US ban on SMIC could actually push the two Chinese firms to work jointly on chips."With the blacklist, I think SMIC can now openly work with Huawei. And if these two companies can work together, they will come up with something, though some time might be needed," Xiang told the Global Times on Sunday.Chinese officials have repeatedly criticized what they call politically-motivated US crackdowns on Chinese companies and have vowed to take necessary countermeasures. Officials have also said that they are working on an "Unreliable Entity List" as a move in response to the US' Entity List. However, that list has not been released and it appears that the country is taking a long-term approach that seeks to boost the domestic semiconductor industry to cut reliance on foreign supplies, experts noted.

SMIC Photo: Xinhua

Global disruption