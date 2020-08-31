Domestic anti-virus vaccine on public view for 1st time

A boy looks at Sinovac Biotech LTD's vaccine candidate for COVID-19 on display at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Chinese people's confidence in domestic COVID-19 vaccines has grown higher as two Chinese companies presented their candidate vaccines at this year's China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing over the weekend, which demonstrates the country's leading position in pharmaceutical research against the deadly pandemic and would also help promote domestic COVID-19 vaccines in the international market, experts said.The adjoining booths of China National Biotec Group (CNBG) and Sinovac Biotech in the CIFTIS main exhibition hall were among the services trade fair's top attractions since it opened on Friday. The two vaccine developers presented their candidate vaccines at the opening ceremony of the fair.Visitors were crowded around the booths, taking photos of the COVID-19 vaccine candidates and listening as staff manning the booths explained the tremendous efforts involved in the research and development and clinical trials.A young woman working in Beijing who gave her surname as Ma, said she felt much confidence in the nation's virus containment after she had seen actual anti-COVID-19 vaccine products at the fair.Expecting the vaccines to safely and effectively progress through phase three tests, she told the Global Times on Sunday that "I hope the vaccines will hit the market as soon as possible and we can all get one."The two companies, one state-owned and another private, demonstrate China's achievements in COVID-19 vaccine development and show the country's confidence in the products' safety and efficacy, Tao Lina, a Shanghai-based expert at vaccine, told the Global Times on Sunday.Tao noted that from being a big vaccine consumer that relied on imports, China has grown into one of the world's leading vaccine research and development powers, in reference to China having put onto the market its own vaccine against major infectious diseases like pneumonia and H1N1.Vaccine developers are hoping that the event will serve as a platform to ramp up global regulatory cooperation to begin delivering COVID-19 vaccines to the masses as quickly and safely as possible, according to Pearson Liu, spokesperson for the NASDAQ-listed Sinovac.Sinavac has reportedly kicked off phase III clinical trials in Brazil and Indonesia and also obtained approvals from two other countries for the phase III trials.

A domestically produced inactivated COVID-19 vaccine displayed at the fair Photo: Li Hao/GT

A COVID-19 vaccine at the Research Centers of America Photo: AFP

