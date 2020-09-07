RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Happy birthday:A long-forgotten memory will prove to be an interesting source of inspiration for creative activities. This will be an excellent time to put pen or brush to paper and see where your imagination takes you. Your lucky numbers: 1, 4, 6, 10, 14.Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)It may be difficult to see the road ahead, but things will soon be made clear. Learning more about your field of expertise will give you a better clue as to what your next move should be. ✭✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Your desire to learn more about the world will lead you down some interesting paths today. Follow wherever your curiosity takes you and you will not be disappointed. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Do not fear to try when others have failed. Your unique talents will open doors that are inaccessible for others. Financial matters are looking up. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Recent emotional tribulations may have you feeling tuckered out. There is no shame in taking a break from it all for a little while. You can't help anybody if you are burnt out. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)The alignment of the stars will make today a great time to make some changes in your life. Even something as simple as a new hairstyle can make a huge difference. Do not be afraid to experiment a bit. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Let your heart be your guide when times get tough. You may be tempted by the easy path, but make sure you stick to your guns. Love and romance will find you if you open your heart. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)You may find yourself at a crossroad today. Keep an eye out for the signs that will help point you in the right direction. Make sure you heed the advice of someone who knows you well. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Although times have been difficult recently, the good news is that things won't get any worse. Do not be too proud to reach out to those who care about you for some support. Your financial luck is on the rise, making this a good time for investments. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)It will help bring in a fresh pair of eyes if you are having trouble making a decision. Someone else may be able to provide a fresh perspective that you've never considered. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Things will seem to just fall into place as you go about your day today. All avenues - romance, business or entertainment - will open to you, so do not let this opportunity go to waste. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Your ability to stay calm through a crisis will be tested. Others will look to you to be the calm center of the storm, so keep your head about you. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Mixing business with pleasure may actually be a good idea today. By creating a relaxed atmosphere you will increase your chances of signing contracts and closing deals. ✭✭✭✭