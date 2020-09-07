Puzzle ACROSS
1 Hourly pay
5 "The Michelle ___ Podcast"
10 Low voice
14 Happily-after connector
15 Pie nut
16 Surmounting
17 Where actor Danson appears at the end of "Cheers"?
19 Up for it
20 Regarded (oneself) highly
21 "Sharknado" star Tara
23 Levi's rival
24 Longtime senator Specter
25 Where actress Moreno appears at the end of "West Side Story"?
27 Word before "even" or "real"
28 Blunder
30 Like some simple questions
31 Biblical utopia
33 Previously
35 Sight or smell
36 Where actress Moore appears at the end of "The Fugitive"?
39 ___ Hawkins dance
41 Mire
42 Places to rejuvenate
46 Battlefield doctor
47 Kind of hall
49 Insect that digs tunnels
50 Where actor Momoa appears at the end of "Aquaman"?
54 ___ cuisine
56 Homophone of "wrecks"
57 Duel sword
58 "The Crucible" playwright Arthur
59 Valuable rocks
61 Borrower's limit, and a theme hint
63 Pass-rusher's goal
64 Ship that carries fuel
65 Part of A.D.
66 Anna's sister in "Frozen II"
67 Model 3 automaker
68 Favorable votesDOWN
1 You might get a cookie when you visit one
2 Declared positively
3 Kind of fish for Passover
4 Wear down over time
5 Newspaper piece with a view
6 ___ Paese cheese
7 Squash variety
8 Like most male lions
9 1973 Rolling Stones classic
10 Suitcase
11 Puzzled
12 No-name?
13 Small swimsuit brand
18 Surrealist Magritte
22 It may "eat" a sock
25 Implore
26 Proceeds (one's way)
29 Hourly charge
32 Rock bottom
34 Venus or Mars, poetically
35 Herb in many fall dishes
37 Microfilm unit
38 "Phrase" or "sentence"
39 A few
40 "Mad Men" figures, informally
43 Mario rescues her in Donkey Kong games
44 Vertical house extension?
45 Sound systems
46 Gloomy
48 Voucher
51 Florida theme park
52 Eagle's lookout point
53 Old film spools
55 Quiet, as worries
58 Oscar winner Sorvino
60 Music genre influenced by calypso
62 Benicio ___ Toro
Solution