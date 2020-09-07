Crossword

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/9/7 20:48:41

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Hourly pay

  5 "The Michelle ___ Podcast"

 10 Low voice

 14 Happily-after connector

 15 Pie nut

 16 Surmounting

 17 Where actor Danson appears at the end of "Cheers"?

 19 Up for it

 20 Regarded (oneself) highly

 21 "Sharknado" star Tara

 23 Levi's rival

 24 Longtime senator Specter

 25 Where actress Moreno appears at the end of "West Side Story"?

 27 Word before "even" or "real"

 28 Blunder

 30 Like some simple questions

 31 Biblical utopia

 33 Previously

 35 Sight or smell

 36 Where actress Moore appears at the end of "The Fugitive"?

 39 ___ Hawkins dance

 41 Mire

 42 Places to rejuvenate

 46 Battlefield doctor

 47 Kind of hall

 49 Insect that digs tunnels

 50 Where actor Momoa appears at the end of "Aquaman"?

 54 ___ cuisine

 56 Homophone of "wrecks"

 57 Duel sword

 58 "The Crucible" playwright Arthur

 59 Valuable rocks

 61 Borrower's limit, and a theme hint

 63 Pass-rusher's goal

 64 Ship that carries fuel

 65 Part of A.D.

 66 Anna's sister in "Frozen II"

 67 Model 3 automaker

 68 Favorable votes

DOWN



  1 You might get a cookie when you visit one

  2 Declared positively

  3 Kind of fish for Passover

  4 Wear down over time

  5 Newspaper piece with a view

  6 ___ Paese cheese

  7 Squash variety

  8 Like most male lions

  9 1973 Rolling Stones classic

 10 Suitcase

 11 Puzzled

 12 No-name?

 13 Small swimsuit brand

 18 Surrealist Magritte

 22 It may "eat" a sock

 25 Implore

 26 Proceeds (one's way)

 29 Hourly charge

 32 Rock bottom

 34 Venus or Mars, poetically

 35 Herb in many fall dishes

 37 Microfilm unit

 38 "Phrase" or "sentence"

 39 A few

 40 "Mad Men" figures, informally

 43 Mario rescues her in Donkey Kong games

 44 Vertical house extension?

 45 Sound systems

 46 Gloomy

 48 Voucher

 51 Florida theme park

 52 Eagle's lookout point

 53 Old film spools

 55 Quiet, as worries

 58 Oscar winner Sorvino

 60 Music genre influenced by calypso

 62 Benicio ___ Toro

Solution



 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus