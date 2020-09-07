Puzzle

1 Hourly pay5 "The Michelle ___ Podcast"10 Low voice14 Happily-after connector15 Pie nut16 Surmounting17 Where actor Danson appears at the end of "Cheers"?19 Up for it20 Regarded (oneself) highly21 "Sharknado" star Tara23 Levi's rival24 Longtime senator Specter25 Where actress Moreno appears at the end of "West Side Story"?27 Word before "even" or "real"28 Blunder30 Like some simple questions31 Biblical utopia33 Previously35 Sight or smell36 Where actress Moore appears at the end of "The Fugitive"?39 ___ Hawkins dance41 Mire42 Places to rejuvenate46 Battlefield doctor47 Kind of hall49 Insect that digs tunnels50 Where actor Momoa appears at the end of "Aquaman"?54 ___ cuisine56 Homophone of "wrecks"57 Duel sword58 "The Crucible" playwright Arthur59 Valuable rocks61 Borrower's limit, and a theme hint63 Pass-rusher's goal64 Ship that carries fuel65 Part of A.D.66 Anna's sister in "Frozen II"67 Model 3 automaker68 Favorable votes1 You might get a cookie when you visit one2 Declared positively3 Kind of fish for Passover4 Wear down over time5 Newspaper piece with a view6 ___ Paese cheese7 Squash variety8 Like most male lions9 1973 Rolling Stones classic10 Suitcase11 Puzzled12 No-name?13 Small swimsuit brand18 Surrealist Magritte22 It may "eat" a sock25 Implore26 Proceeds (one's way)29 Hourly charge32 Rock bottom34 Venus or Mars, poetically35 Herb in many fall dishes37 Microfilm unit38 "Phrase" or "sentence"39 A few40 "Mad Men" figures, informally43 Mario rescues her in Donkey Kong games44 Vertical house extension?45 Sound systems46 Gloomy48 Voucher51 Florida theme park52 Eagle's lookout point53 Old film spools55 Quiet, as worries58 Oscar winner Sorvino60 Music genre influenced by calypso62 Benicio ___ Toro

Solution