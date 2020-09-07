Beijing dismisses US politicians' ill-willed comments on China

Zhao Lijian

Facts have proved that it is the US that "refuses to compete in a fair, equal and transparent manner," and it is the US that is "trying to leverage its own advantages to create and export George Orwell's version of 1984 into the 21st century," a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.The ministry's response came after some US politicians, including US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Undersecretary of State Keith Krach, made comments about China, claiming that the country is trying to leverage 5G-enabled technology to create and export George Orwell's version of 1984 into the 21st century.On the US Department of State's Twitter account, Krach also urged "all freedom-loving nations and companies to join the Clean Network" - a phrase coined by the US state department, in its ill-willed attempt to suppress Chinese high-tech companies.From initiating the trade war, sanctioning the staff of international organizations, suppressing foreign high-tech companies, to arresting senior executives of a Chinese enterprise on fabricated ground, the US government "which even wouldn't spare a weak woman" has long been covered with stains and "has no right to tell other countries what to do," Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, said Monday.The US has used coercion and deception to create the so-called "Clean Network," and used "PRISM," "Equation Group," "Echelon" and other projects to create a de-facto "spying empire" and "hacker empire."Some politicians in the US are taking their own actions to end the free market, competitive neutrality, the spirit of the rule of law and international rules that the US has always touted, and the international community should resolutely resist these perverse actions, Zhao added.