Learning Chinese

form a band/ 成团/ (chénɡtuán)A: Have you seen Sisters Who Make Waves' Band Formation Night recently?你最近有看《乘风破浪的姐姐》的成团之夜吗？(nǐ zuìjìn yǒukàn chénɡfēnɡpòlànɡdejiějiě de chénɡtuánzhīyèma?)B: It is a must watch! But I'm furious that Wang Feifei somehow wasn't chosen. Her professional abilities are that great and she is beautiful too. This makes me suspect that the vote was faked.必须看了啊！但是王霏霏竟然没被选中,我真是太气愤了。她专业能力那么好,长得又漂亮,这让我怀疑票数有造假。(bìxūkànlea. dànshì wánɡfēifēi jìnɡrán méibèi xuǎnzhōnɡ, wǒzhēnshì tàiqìfènle. tā zhuānyè nénɡlì nàmehǎo, chánɡdé yòu piāoliànɡ, zhèrànɡ wǒ huáiyí piàoshù yǒuzàojiǎ.)A: I agree. She and Meng Jia were both famous female band members in South Korea, so when Meng Jia was chosen but she wasn't I was really taken aback. When I saw Meng Jia standing on the stage crying up a storm, I think it was perhaps because she also felt bad for Wang Feifei.同意,她和孟佳之前都是在韩国知名的女团成员,孟佳选中了,她没选中,太意外了。我看孟佳最后站在舞台上,哭得稀里哗啦的,估计也是因为心疼王霏霏。(tónɡyì, tāhé mènɡjiā zhīqián dōushì zài hánɡuó zhīmínɡde nǚtuán chénɡyuán, mènɡjiā xuǎnzhōnɡle, tāméi xuǎnzhōnɡ, tài yìwàile. wǒkàn mènɡjiā zuìhòu zhànzài wǔtáishànɡ, kūdé xīlǐhuálāde, ɡūjì yěshì yīnwéi xīnténɡ wánɡfēifēi.)B: I feel that this program is getting worse. It feels really awkward. What are these seven sisters who are up there in age going to do after they form a band?我觉得这个节目越来越不好看,总体感觉有点尴尬,这7位小姐姐年龄那么大了,成团后又会有什么样的活动呢？(wǒ juédé zhèɡè jiémù yuèlái yuèbùhǎokàn, zǒnɡtǐ ɡǎnjué yǒudiǎn ɡānɡà,zhèqīwèi xiǎojiějiě niánlínɡ nàmedàle, chénɡtuánhòu yòuhuìyǒu shénmeyànɡde huódònɡne?)

Illustrations: Liu Xidan/GT