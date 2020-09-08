Chinese troops forced to take countermeasures against Indian military provocation: military spokesperson

Photo: GT

Indian troops again illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Monday and outrageously fired warning shots on Chinese border patrol soldiers who were about to negotiate. Chinese troops were forced to take countermeasures to stabilize the situation, a Chinese military spokesperson announced on Tuesday.The Indian troops crossed the LAC at the west section of the China-India border, into the Shenpao mountain region near the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake, said Senior Colonel Zhang Shuili, a spokesperson of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Western Theater Command, in a statement.The Indian side's move seriously violated related agreements reached by both sides, stirred up tensions in the region, and would easily cause misunderstandings and misjudgments, which is a serious military provocation and is very vile in nature, the spokesperson said.We demand the Indian side to immediately stop dangerous moves, withdraw personnel who crossed the LAC at once, strictly control frontline troops, seriously investigate and punish the personnel who fired the provocative shot and ensure similar incidents won't take place again, said Zhang.The PLA Western Theater Command troops will firmly fulfill duties and missions and resolutely safeguard national territorial sovereignty, Zhang said.