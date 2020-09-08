China to hold meeting to commend COVID-19 fight role models



China will hold a meeting Tuesday morning in Beijing to commend role models in the country's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.



President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will present medals to recipients of the Medal of the Republic and the national honorary title and deliver a speech.



The meeting will be held at the Great Hall of the People at 10:00 a.m.

