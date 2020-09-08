13th Cross-Strait Agricultural Products Fair (Quanzhou) kicks off

Photo shows persimmons exhibited at a booth from China's Taiwan at the 13th Cross-Strait Agricultural Products Fair (Quanzhou) held in Nan'an of Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 7, 2020. The fair kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

