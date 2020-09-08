Pastoral area in Xilin Gol enters into grass mowing season

Bundles of grass which have been mowed are seen on a grassland in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2020. The pastoral area in Xilin Gol has entered into its grass mowing season. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

