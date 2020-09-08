Photo taken on Sept. 4, 2020 shows the morning scenery of Jianfengling nature reserve at Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in south China's Hainan Province. Located in the central mountainous terrain of Hainan, the park covers an area of more than 4,400 square kilometers and involves five state-level and four provincial-level nature reserves. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 3, 2020 shows the scenery of Wuzhi Mountain at Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in south China's Hainan Province.

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 4, 2020 shows the scenery of a lake in Jianfengling nature reserve at Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in south China's Hainan Province.

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 1, 2020 shows the scenery of Limu Mountain at Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in south China's Hainan Province.

Photo taken on Sept. 3, 2020 shows the dusk scenery of Jianfengling nature reserve at Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in south China's Hainan Province.

Photo taken on Sept. 5, 2020 shows the scenery of Bawangling nature reserve at Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in south China's Hainan Province.

