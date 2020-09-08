The first-year students wearing face masks attend the opening ceremony of the new school year in the Old Donau Primary School in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 7, 2020. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)

The third grade students wearing face masks participate in a pre-class event in the Old Donau Primary School in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 7, 2020. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)

Epidemic prevention signs are seen in the Old Donau Primary School in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 7, 2020. The COVID-19 "traffic light" system has officially started operation in Austria, the government announced on last Friday. Due to the consistently high number of new infections, Austria's three large cities -- Vienna, Linz and Graz -- as well as the Tyrolean district of Kufstein light up in "yellow" (medium risk), while the rest of the country is designated "green" (low risk), according to a press conference held by Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and other government officials. In the "yellow" regions, the mask requirement in schools, in retail, in gastronomy as well as at events will be tightened, said Kurz. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)