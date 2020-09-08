Retired racehorses graze on pasture in Belarus

Volunteers take care of retired racehorses on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus, Sept. 6, 2020. A racehorse rescue team of Belarus built up a "nursing home" for retired racehorses on the outskirts of Minsk recently. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

