A spotted wood owl preens itself in the woods of Singapore Botanic Gardens on Sept. 7, 2020. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

A spotted wood owl looks on in the woods of Singapore Botanic Gardens on Sept. 7, 2020. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

A spotted wood owl jumps off to fly in the woods of Singapore Botanic Gardens on Sept. 7, 2020. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)