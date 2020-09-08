RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Your bad habits will drag you down if you are not careful. Moderation will be key to ensuring you have a healthy, happy and long life. Some good news is coming your way when it comes to your finances. Your lucky numbers: 2, 3, 9, 11, 16.Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)The day will be yours Virgo! This will be an absolute excellent time to negotiate deals or work out contract agreements. An important task will take an enormous amount of time to complete. So plan accordingly. ✭✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Trying to carry everything on your own shoulders will be a recipe for failure. You will have your best chances of success today by cooperating with others. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Trouble will find you no matter where you head today. There is nothing much you can do about this, so just try to weather the storm for now. ✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)It's past time for you to stop hesitating about a decision you have been facing. If you do not act soon, the power to choose your own path will be taken from your hands. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)A moment of carelessness will end up breaking your lucky streak if you are not careful. Pay close attention to your health. A major illness can be avoided if you catch it early enough. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Do not allow a recent string of bad luck get you down. Everything will turn around for you sooner or later, all you have to do is just bide your time. An unexpected visit from a family member will bring joy. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)After weeks of waiting, your plans are finally about to come to fruition. It's still too early to celebrate, however. A single mistake could set everything back to square one, so make sure you tread carefully. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)You will have to convince someone to back your plans today so make sure all your ducks are in a row before you begin. Be careful when wishing for fame and fortune, you just might get them only to discover that they are not what you imagined. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Make sure you get as much as you can done today as you will need some extra free time for unexpected challenges. An uptick in your financial luck makes this the perfect time for a shopping spree. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Make sure you listen to what people have to say today. A suggestion from someone in your will help illuminate a sticky situation. Romance is in the air tonight. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)You may be in for quite a ride today. If you play your cards right, you will be able to create a number of opportunities for yourself that can be capitalized on later down the line. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)It won't be long before your luck takes a turn for the better, so just hold on a little bit longer. Lady Luck will be with you if you decide to pursue educational opportunities. ✭✭✭✭