Clippers outgun Nuggets, Celtics push champions Raptors to brink

Paul George scored 32 points and the Los Angeles Clippers turned up the heat defensively Monday in a 113-107 victory over the Denver Nuggets for a 2-1 lead in the NBA Western Conference semifinals.Kawhi Leonard added 23 points, 14 rebounds and six assists for the Clippers, coming up big on both ends of the floor as Los Angeles powered to the finish in the seesaw battle.Denver, blown out in Game 1 but coming off a convincing game-two victory, led 78-68 midway through a third quarter that featured nine lead changes.It was tied up at 101-101 with less than five minutes remaining and the Clippers closed it out with a 12-6 scoring run.Leonard contributed a breathtaking block, reaching to deny Jamal Murray's dunk attempt with his fingertips at the rim with 1:47 left to play.Nikola Jokic scored 32 points with 12 rebounds and eight assists for Denver and Murray scored 14.The Nuggets had their chances late, but after Denver took a 97-90 lead early in the fourth quarter the Clippers came back with eight straight points. Ivica Zubac's dunk - assisted by Leonard - tied it at 101-101 and he followed with a free throw to give the Clippers the lead for good.There was no suspense in the Boston Celtics' 111-89 blowout victory over the ­Toronto Raptors, which pushed the reigning NBA champions to the brink of elimination in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.The Celtics, who had lost two straight as the Raptors clawed their way back into the best-of-seven series, took a 3-2 lead and can clinch a place in the conference finals with a win on Wednesday. They dominated defensively to hold the Raptors to 20 percent shooting in the first quarter, emerging from the opening period with a 25-11 lead.