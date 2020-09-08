Puzzle

1 "He likes it!" cereal5 Pat down, as before a concert10 Hardly hilly14 Sign of things to come15 Ewoks' moon16 Four-letter state that isn't Ohio or Utah17 "Goddess of Pop"18 "Two scoops" cereal20 Empty talk22 Pharmacist's recommendation23 Be a fan of24 Approximate weight of a paper clip26 Sylvester's nemesis28 "Snap, Crackle, Pop" cereal33 Milestone for a start-up co.34 Stringed Indian instrument35 Gave four stars, say39 Substandard41 Cliched Father's Day gift42 Tiny amount43 Make up on stage45 Pass, as a law48 What an avocado is high in49 "I vant to eat your cereal!" cereal52 "Aw, shucks!"55 Unsung ___56 In favor of57 Plays Othello, e.g.60 Stop surfing?64 "Follow your nose!" cereal67 Wicked68 Mrs. Krabappel on "The Simpsons"69 Clear, as a chalkboard70 Bravo star Leakes71 Snorkeling spot72 Middle Eastern country with a women-only village73 "Silly rabbit!" cereal1 ___ Ness2 "I think," in textspeak3 Podiatrist's concerns4 Infuriate5 Lamborghini competitor6 Genetic messenger7 "Oops!... ___ It Again" (Britney Spears album)8 Mediocre9 Skater Yamaguchi10 Little lie11 Singer whose name is scrambled in her album title "Melodrama"12 Anticipate13 Like many barbecue sauces19 More recent21 Bothers25 Clothing item shaped sort of like Michigan27 Morales of "Ozark"28 TV host Kelly29 Popular music player30 Like the other side of the pillow31 Virtuous person32 Deliver a sermon36 Meat alternative37 And others, for short38 Inputs for number crunching40 Costa ___44 Title role for Sacha Baron Cohen46 Clinton who wrote "She Persisted"47 Spanish bull50 Fester, Jesse and Sam51 Convincing52 One may be "best and final"53 Unruly mass54 Provider of aerial footage58 Fashion designer Burch59 Fly high61 At an end62 Done, in Dijon63 Show off one's muscles65 Buffoon66 Tire gauge meas.

Solution