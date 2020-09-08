Puzzle
ACROSS
1 "He likes it!" cereal
5 Pat down, as before a concert
10 Hardly hilly
14 Sign of things to come
15 Ewoks' moon
16 Four-letter state that isn't Ohio or Utah
17 "Goddess of Pop"
18 "Two scoops" cereal
20 Empty talk
22 Pharmacist's recommendation
23 Be a fan of
24 Approximate weight of a paper clip
26 Sylvester's nemesis
28 "Snap, Crackle, Pop" cereal
33 Milestone for a start-up co.
34 Stringed Indian instrument
35 Gave four stars, say
39 Substandard
41 Cliched Father's Day gift
42 Tiny amount
43 Make up on stage
45 Pass, as a law
48 What an avocado is high in
49 "I vant to eat your cereal!" cereal
52 "Aw, shucks!"
55 Unsung ___
56 In favor of
57 Plays Othello, e.g.
60 Stop surfing?
64 "Follow your nose!" cereal
67 Wicked
68 Mrs. Krabappel on "The Simpsons"
69 Clear, as a chalkboard
70 Bravo star Leakes
71 Snorkeling spot
72 Middle Eastern country with a women-only village
73 "Silly rabbit!" cerealDOWN
1 ___ Ness
2 "I think," in textspeak
3 Podiatrist's concerns
4 Infuriate
5 Lamborghini competitor
6 Genetic messenger
7 "Oops!... ___ It Again" (Britney Spears album)
8 Mediocre
9 Skater Yamaguchi
10 Little lie
11 Singer whose name is scrambled in her album title "Melodrama"
12 Anticipate
13 Like many barbecue sauces
19 More recent
21 Bothers
25 Clothing item shaped sort of like Michigan
27 Morales of "Ozark"
28 TV host Kelly
29 Popular music player
30 Like the other side of the pillow
31 Virtuous person
32 Deliver a sermon
36 Meat alternative
37 And others, for short
38 Inputs for number crunching
40 Costa ___
44 Title role for Sacha Baron Cohen
46 Clinton who wrote "She Persisted"
47 Spanish bull
50 Fester, Jesse and Sam
51 Convincing
52 One may be "best and final"
53 Unruly mass
54 Provider of aerial footage
58 Fashion designer Burch
59 Fly high
61 At an end
62 Done, in Dijon
63 Show off one's muscles
65 Buffoon
66 Tire gauge meas.
Solution