Crossword

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/9/8 17:13:43

Puzzle



 ACROSS



  1 "He likes it!" cereal

  5 Pat down, as before a concert

 10 Hardly hilly

 14 Sign of things to come

 15 Ewoks' moon

 16 Four-letter state that isn't Ohio or Utah

 17 "Goddess of Pop"

 18 "Two scoops" cereal

 20 Empty talk

 22 Pharmacist's recommendation

 23 Be a fan of

 24 Approximate weight of a paper clip

 26 Sylvester's nemesis

 28 "Snap, Crackle, Pop" cereal

 33 Milestone for a start-up co.

 34 Stringed Indian instrument

 35 Gave four stars, say

 39 Substandard

 41 Cliched Father's Day gift

 42 Tiny amount

 43 Make up on stage

 45 Pass, as a law

 48 What an avocado is high in

 49 "I vant to eat your cereal!" cereal

 52 "Aw, shucks!"

 55 Unsung ___

 56 In favor of

 57 Plays Othello, e.g.

 60 Stop surfing?

 64 "Follow your nose!" cereal

 67 Wicked

 68 Mrs. Krabappel on "The Simpsons"

 69 Clear, as a chalkboard

 70 Bravo star Leakes

 71 Snorkeling spot

 72 Middle Eastern country with a women-only village

 73 "Silly rabbit!" cereal

DOWN

  1 ___ Ness

  2 "I think," in textspeak

  3 Podiatrist's concerns

  4 Infuriate

  5 Lamborghini competitor

  6 Genetic messenger

  7 "Oops!... ___ It Again" (Britney Spears album)

  8 Mediocre

  9 Skater Yamaguchi

 10 Little lie

 11 Singer whose name is scrambled in her album title "Melodrama"

 12 Anticipate

 13 Like many barbecue sauces

 19 More recent

 21 Bothers

 25 Clothing item shaped sort of like Michigan

 27 Morales of "Ozark"

 28 TV host Kelly

 29 Popular music player

 30 Like the other side of the pillow

 31 Virtuous person

 32 Deliver a sermon

 36 Meat alternative

 37 And others, for short

 38 Inputs for number crunching

 40 Costa ___

 44 Title role for Sacha Baron Cohen

 46 Clinton who wrote "She Persisted"

 47 Spanish bull

 50 Fester, Jesse and Sam

 51 Convincing

 52 One may be "best and final"

 53 Unruly mass

 54 Provider of aerial footage

 58 Fashion designer Burch

 59 Fly high

 61 At an end

 62 Done, in Dijon

 63 Show off one's muscles

 65 Buffoon

 66 Tire gauge meas.

Solution



 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus