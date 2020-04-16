In EU, 1 in 8 deaths linked to avoidable pollution exposure: report

In the EU, 13 percent of deaths are linked to pollution, said a new report published on Tuesday by the European Environment Agency (EEA), which stressed the current pandemic put environmental health factors in the spotlight.

Seat of the Czech government with EU and Czech flags pictured in Prague, Czech Republic on January 3 Photo: VCG

Europeans are constantly exposed to environmental risks like air pollution, noise and chemicals, and the COVID-19 pandemic provides an example of the links between "human health and ecosystem health.""The emergence of such zoonotic pathogens is linked to environmental degradation and human interactions with animals in the food system," the report said. In the 27 countries of the EU and in the UK, 630,000 deaths in 2012 could be attributed to environmental factors, according to the latest figures available. The report also noted a stark contrast between Western and Eastern Europe, divided along socio-economic lines. Pollution is primarily linked to cancer, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, and the EEA stressed that "these deaths could be avoided by eliminating environmental risks to health.""Poorer people are disproportionately exposed to air pollution and extreme weather, including heat waves and extreme cold," the report said.On a more positive note, water quality in Europe is faring well.The quality of "bathing water" is deemed "excellent" in 85 percent of cases and 74 percent of groundwater bodies - an important source of drinking water - has "good chemical status."According to the EEA, in order to improve health and the environment in Europe, "green and blue spaces" should be favored, as they "cool cities during heat waves, alleviate flood waters, reduce noise pollution and support urban biodiversity."