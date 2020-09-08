Learning Chinese

split/ 劈叉/(pǐchà )A: Have you recently seen that really popular video? In order to shoot a video to get internet attention, two women in the Shanghai subway took off their masks and did splits on the subway platform.你最近有看到那个特别火的视频吗？上海地铁内两名女性为拍摄视频博取网络关注,在地铁站台摘下口罩后多次做出劈叉动作。(nǐ zuìjìn yǒukàndào nàɡè tèbiéhuǒde shìpínma? shànɡhǎi dìtiěnèi liǎnɡmínɡ nǚxìnɡ wéipāishèshìpín bóqǔwǎnɡluòɡuānzhù, zàidìtiězhàntái zhāixià kǒuzhàohòu duōcì zuòchū pīchādònɡzuò.)B: Are they crazy? And to take off their masks in such a crowded place as a subway, did no one do anything?疯了吧？在地铁这种密闭场所还要摘口罩,没人管吗？(fēnɡleba? zài dìtiě zhèzhǒnɡ mìbìchǎnɡsuǒ háiyào zhāikǒuzhào, méirén ɡuǎnma?)A: They did. I saw the news say that the two were given an administrative warning for disrupting public order.有啊,我看新闻说目前两人因扰乱公共场所秩序被处以行政警告。(yǒua, wǒkàn xīnwénshuō mùqián liǎnɡrén yīn rǎoluàn ɡōnɡɡònɡ chǎnɡsuǒ zhìxù bèi chǔyǐ xínɡzhènɡjǐnɡɡào.)B: I really don't understand these young people. Although views on videos can be turned into cash, you still have to consider the setting! They really are much too greedy.真是搞不懂这些年轻人,虽然视频流量是能兑现,但是这也要看场合啊！他们太贪心了。(zhēnshì ɡǎobùdǒnɡ zhèxiē niánqīnɡrén, suīrán shìpínliúliànɡ shìnénɡ duìxiàn, dànshì zhèyě yào kànchǎnɡhéa. tāmén tàitānxīnle. )

Illustrations: Liu Xidan/GT