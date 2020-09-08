Learning Chinese

Chat attack
split/ 劈叉/(pǐchà )
A: Have you recently seen that really popular video? In order to shoot a video to get internet attention, two women in the Shanghai subway took off their masks and did splits on the subway platform.
你最近有看到那个特别火的视频吗？上海地铁内两名女性为拍摄视频博取网络关注,在地铁站台摘下口罩后多次做出劈叉动作。
(nǐ zuìjìn yǒukàndào nàɡè tèbiéhuǒde shìpínma? shànɡhǎi dìtiěnèi liǎnɡmínɡ nǚxìnɡ wéipāishèshìpín bóqǔwǎnɡluòɡuānzhù, zàidìtiězhàntái zhāixià kǒuzhàohòu duōcì zuòchū pīchādònɡzuò.)
B: Are they crazy? And to take off their masks in such a crowded place as a subway, did no one do anything?
疯了吧？在地铁这种密闭场所还要摘口罩,没人管吗？
(fēnɡleba? zài dìtiě zhèzhǒnɡ mìbìchǎnɡsuǒ háiyào zhāikǒuzhào, méirén ɡuǎnma?)
A: They did. I saw the news say that the two were given an administrative warning for disrupting public order.
有啊,我看新闻说目前两人因扰乱公共场所秩序被处以行政警告。
(yǒua, wǒkàn xīnwénshuō mùqián liǎnɡrén yīn rǎoluàn ɡōnɡɡònɡ chǎnɡsuǒ zhìxù bèi chǔyǐ xínɡzhènɡjǐnɡɡào.)
B: I really don't understand these young people. Although views on videos can be turned into cash, you still have to consider the setting! They really are much too greedy.
真是搞不懂这些年轻人,虽然视频流量是能兑现,但是这也要看场合啊！他们太贪心了。
(zhēnshì ɡǎobùdǒnɡ zhèxiē niánqīnɡrén, suīrán shìpínliúliànɡ shìnénɡ duìxiàn, dànshì zhèyě yào kànchǎnɡhéa. tāmén tàitānxīnle. )
