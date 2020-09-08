Freedom of speech unchanged in HK: Carrie Lam on arrest of Tam

Carrie Lam File Photo: VCG

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said on Tuesday that she stands firm in supporting Hong Kong's freedom of speech and press as long as it abides by the law, following the recent arrest of rioter Tam Tak-chi.In response to a question concerning Tam's arrest and people's rights to criticize the chief executive, Lam dismissed remarks that freedom of press is being limited in Hong Kong."There are countless criticisms of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, the chief executive and other officials in newspapers, digital media, and the internet in Hong Kong every day," which exemplifies people's rights to criticize the government, Lam said.She added that relevant laws have no difference before and after 1997, and law enforcement agencies will take action against those breaking the law, which has nothing to do with freedom of speech.Lam stressed that there is no absolute freedom when it comes to public speech, and that people must follow the restrictions under specific circumstances prescribed by law.Lam's response came after the deputy head of the People Power Party Tam Tak-chi was arrested on Sunday. When he was taken away by police from his residence, he shouted to nearby journalists that he had been targeted for his speech between March and July, Hong Kong-based media the Stand News reported.Local police later explained that Tam was initially put under investigation for violations of the national security law for Hong Kong, but after consulting the Department of Justice, they arrested him for making seditious remarks in public.The police alleged that from late June to August this year, Tam had organized 29 public speeches under the guise of epidemic prevention lectures, while aiming to incite hatred and contempt among the public toward the HKSAR government.Global Times