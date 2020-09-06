Beijing Music Festival to kick off with online and offline events

The Beijing Music Festival's President Yu Long (left) and Artistic Director Zou Shuang Photo: Courtesy of BMF

As the global classical music industry continues to suffer from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced the cancelation or postponement of numerous international music events and performances, one of China's top classical music events, the Beijing Music Festival (BMF), is set to kick off in early October.According to BMF President Yu Long, 2020's festival will lift the public's spirits with rich online and offline events under the theme "The Music Must Go On.""The festival has been an industry pioneer for 23 years, inspiring the world through its great innovation in the performing arts and when it comes to operations. The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 may have changed the original ecology of the classical music industry, but BMF stands ready to lead the industry in taking a big step forward in facing these new challenges," Yu said on Tuesday.At a time when incorporating online events has become a must, the upcoming festival will not be an exception as it will launch its own BMF Club app, which will stream more than 240 hours of audio and video programs from renowned classical musicians and performers such as Warren Mok and Zhang Liping.For the stage concert section, 20 performances including orchestral and chamber music concerts, solo recitals and more will be staged from October 10 to 20.A special section "Beijing and Wuhan" will unite musicians from these two cities to present the Chinese people's efforts in fighting against the deadly virus through a new classical work "Dedicated to 2020."Additionally, two themed series, Celebrating Beethoven's 250th Birthday and Born in 2000 will be also staged.