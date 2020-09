A fountain show is held at Al Shaheed Park, one of the largest urban parks in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Sept. 7, 2020. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

A fountain show is held at Al Shaheed Park, one of the largest urban parks in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Sept. 7, 2020. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

A fountain show is held at Al Shaheed Park, one of the largest urban parks in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Sept. 7, 2020. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)