Chinese AI companies are winning more overseas investment

Investcorp, a global provider and manager of alternative investment products, announced on Tuesday its investment in Terminus Technologies, a global Artificial Intelligence (AI) CITY and smart service provider in China.Earlier, Terminus received investment from China Everbright Ltd, IDG Capital, CITIC Industrial Capital, JD.com, SenseTime, and iFlytek, among others. It is widely believed that the additional investment of Investcorp will further enhance the international position of Terminus.Investcorp said the move will help Terminus further expand the global market, promote the exports and adoption of Terminus AI CITY solutions, and actively introduce more overseas strategic investors to Terminus.Established in 2015, Terminus Technologies was chosen as the official Premier Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai. Currently, it is promoting the construction of a global network of the AI CITY worldwide, in which many global cities have agreed to participate, including Dubai and Shenyang. The company now focuses on providing diversified intelligent services based on AIoT technology.Chinese AI companies have been on the radar of investors.The nikkei.com reported Monday that Supremind Intelligent Technology, a Chinese artificial intelligence-based video analysis startup, has raised nearly 100 million yuan ($14.6 million) in a pre-series A round, citing reports from 36Kr, an industry journal.